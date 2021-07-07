Latest Event
2023 TPCA SHOW
Date : April 27th ~ 29th, 2022 Place : Taipei Nangang
2023 All in Print CHINA 2023
Date : October 26th ~ 28th, 2022 Place : Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, 4 Floor
2023 HKPCA
Date : September 15th ~ 18th, 2022 Place : TWTC Exhibition Hall 1
2023 Printing United Expo
Date : 2021/07/07 ~ 07/09 Place : Shanghai New International Expo Centre
Committed to top quality
Welcome to ATMA CHAMP ENT. CORP. ATMA devoted into research and production of screen printing machines in flatbed, roll-to-roll, cylinder concepts, providing competitive products solving your printing problems in multi-aspects.
Hot Products
IoT Visual RegisteringThin Film Screen Printer (max sheet size 600x700 mm)
Standalone automation is configured with in /output structure and camera registration...
IoT Intelligent Direct Servo Drive Cylinder Screen Printer
DD servo cylinder press with camera registration to attain the centered high precise...
Roll-to-Roll Screen Printing Line
Multi-function automatic Roll-to-Roll production line for all flexible rolled material,...
Our Advantage
- Innovative R&D
Assist to improve processing, raise industrial competitiveness.
- Electromechanical
Use technique of CCD visual registering to bring up U-class precise registration field.
- Post-sales service
Technical support maintenance, spare parts and equipment life time service.